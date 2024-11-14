Pervasive Commodities standalone net profit rises 2200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12590.00% to Rs 12.69 croreNet profit of Pervasive Commodities rose 2200.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12590.00% to Rs 12.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.690.10 12590 OPM %1.7310.00 -PBDT0.210.01 2000 PBT0.210.01 2000 NP0.230.01 2200
