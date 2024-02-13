Sensex (    %)
                        
Pfizer Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4322, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 92.84% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 52.97% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Pfizer Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4322, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.Pfizer Ltd has eased around 0.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18669.55, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7110 shares today, compared to the daily average of 39034 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 39.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

