Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time Technoplast subsidiary enters into distribution agreement with Monbat AD

Time Technoplast subsidiary enters into distribution agreement with Monbat AD

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

PowerBuild Batteries, a subsidiary of Time Technoplast, has entered into a business collaboration and exclusive distribution agreement with Monbat AD (a listed entity on Bulgarian Stock Exchange Sofia). Monbat AD is a leading European battery manufacturer headquartered in Bulgaria and part of the Prista Oil Group.

Under this arrangement, PowerBuild will exclusively distribute maintenance-free, advanced Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) stationary and reserve power battery solutions from Monbat in India, catering to the rapidly expanding requirements of Data Centres, IT infrastructure, BFSI institutions, and other mission-critical industrial applications.

The agreement establishes a multi-year commercial collaboration. This collaboration supports the broader objectives of the Government of India's Make in India initiative by strengthening domestic distribution and supply-chain infrastructure, generating local employment, developing technical support ecosystem, and enhancing service network capabilities for advanced battery solutions in India.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with small gains in early trade; IT shares tumble

Indices trade with small gains in early trade; IT shares tumble

ACME Solar Holdings appoints Rahul Kaushik as Head of Process Transformation

ACME Solar Holdings appoints Rahul Kaushik as Head of Process Transformation

IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.42% in the December 2025 quarter

IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance