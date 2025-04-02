Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma's Telangana unit starts production of general anesthesia drug Sevoflurane

Piramal Pharma's Telangana unit starts production of general anesthesia drug Sevoflurane

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Piramal Pharma said that it has commenced the commercial production of Sevoflurane at the company's facility located at Digwal, Telangana, India.

This was achieved by creating capacity for Sevoflurane manufacture at the Digwal facility in addition to existing capabilities at the Companys facility at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA.

"This would boost the companys capability to also tap into Inhalation Anesthesia opportunities in the ROW markets in addition to the USA markets, Piramal Pharma said in a statement.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) is a part of the Piramal group of companies. The pharmaceutical product portfolio of the company can be categorised into contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMO), complex hospital generics (critical care), and consumer healthcare (OTC).

 

The scrip rose 0.89% to currently trade at Rs 227.6 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Shri Ahimsa Naturals brews a strong start on debut

NSE SME Shri Ahimsa Naturals brews a strong start on debut

Tata Motors' domestic sales drop to 90,500 units in March'25

Tata Motors' domestic sales drop to 90,500 units in March'25

Sensex jumps 392 pts; FMCG shares advance

Sensex jumps 392 pts; FMCG shares advance

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Pantoprazole sodium for injection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Pantoprazole sodium for injection

IMD expects above normal temperature in summer this year

IMD expects above normal temperature in summer this year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon