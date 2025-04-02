Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Pantoprazole sodium for injection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Pantoprazole sodium for injection

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received Final Approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDAPantoprazole Sodium for Injection, 40 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial). The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Protonix I.V. for Injection, 40 mg/vial, of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Pantoprazole sodium for injection is indicated for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and a history of erosive esophagitis (EE) for up to 10 days in adults. It is also indicated for the treatment of pathological hypersecretion conditions including Zollinger-Ellison (ZE) Syndrome in adults.

Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, 40 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial) have an estimated market size of US$ 48 million for twelve months ending December 2024 according to IQVIA.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IMD expects above normal temperature in summer this year

IMD expects above normal temperature in summer this year

Tata Motors' domestic sales drop to 90,500 units in March'25

Tata Motors' domestic sales drop to 90,500 units in March'25

Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Lemon Tree gains on launching twelfth property in Maharashtra

Lemon Tree gains on launching twelfth property in Maharashtra

India achives historic milestone in renewable energy sector, adds 25 GW of capacity in FY25

India achives historic milestone in renewable energy sector, adds 25 GW of capacity in FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon