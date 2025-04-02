Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMD expects above normal temperature in summer this year

IMD expects above normal temperature in summer this year

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country this summer (April-June), including extended heatwave episodes that may last 10-11 days in central and eastern India. During April-June, above normal temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except west peninsular India, some parts of east-central and east India, the IMD noted in its all-India summer forecast released on Monday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Motors' domestic sales drop to 90,500 units in March'25

Tata Motors' domestic sales drop to 90,500 units in March'25

Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Lemon Tree gains on launching twelfth property in Maharashtra

Lemon Tree gains on launching twelfth property in Maharashtra

India achives historic milestone in renewable energy sector, adds 25 GW of capacity in FY25

India achives historic milestone in renewable energy sector, adds 25 GW of capacity in FY25

Adani Ports records highest-ever cargo volumes in March 2025 with 9% YoY growth

Adani Ports records highest-ever cargo volumes in March 2025 with 9% YoY growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon