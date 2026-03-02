Monday, March 02, 2026 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PM Modi chairs cabinet committee on security meeting amid Iran-Israel-US conflict

PM Modi chairs cabinet committee on security meeting amid Iran-Israel-US conflict

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia. The Committee on the air strikes in Iran on 28 February and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region. The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities. The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's manufacturing sector strengthens in February with 56.9 PMI

India's manufacturing sector strengthens in February with 56.9 PMI

Japan and India renew Bilateral Swap Arrangement

Japan and India renew Bilateral Swap Arrangement

Bank credit grows by 12.2% on year in Dec-25, Credit growth in PSBs consistently outpaces that of private sector banks

Bank credit grows by 12.2% on year in Dec-25, Credit growth in PSBs consistently outpaces that of private sector banks

Gross GST collections rise 8.1% to ₹1.83 lakh crore in February

Gross GST collections rise 8.1% to ₹1.83 lakh crore in February

India's forex reserves dip around $2 billion

India's forex reserves dip around $2 billion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict