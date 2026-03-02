Monday, March 02, 2026 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan and India renew Bilateral Swap Arrangement

Japan and India renew Bilateral Swap Arrangement

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of India signed the third Amendment and Restatement Agreement of the BSA, RBI stated in an update. The BSA is a two-way arrangement where both authorities can swap their local currencies in exchange for the US Dollar. The size of the BSA remains unchanged, that is, up to 75 billion US Dollars. Japan and India believe that the BSA, which aims to strengthen and complement other financial safety nets, will further deepen financial cooperation between the two countries and contribute to regional and global financial stability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank credit grows by 12.2% on year in Dec-25, Credit growth in PSBs consistently outpaces that of private sector banks

Bank credit grows by 12.2% on year in Dec-25, Credit growth in PSBs consistently outpaces that of private sector banks

Gross GST collections rise 8.1% to ₹1.83 lakh crore in February

Gross GST collections rise 8.1% to ₹1.83 lakh crore in February

India's forex reserves dip around $2 billion

India's forex reserves dip around $2 billion

India's forex reserves drop by $2.11 billion to $723.608 billion

India's forex reserves drop by $2.11 billion to $723.608 billion

Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict