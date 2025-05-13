Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi: terror talks only - and PoK is on the table

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
In a fiery national address following the success of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down Indias new rules of engagement: no dialogues with Pakistan unless it's about terrorism or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Modi declared that Operation Sindoor a bold counter-terror campaign was a message etched in fire: any attack on India will invite decisive retaliation. Within just three days, Pakistan faced more damage than it had bargained for, prompting it to reach out quietly to Indias military for a ceasefire. The operation is now temporarily suspended, not ended a pause, not peace.

Importantly, Modi positioned Operation Sindoor not merely as a military campaign, but as an emotional commitment a symbol of India's collective resolve and its new national security doctrine. He outlined a firm strategy that promises decisive retaliation for any terrorist provocation, complete rejection of nuclear blackmail, and an uncompromising stance that equates terror sponsors with terrorists themselves. In Modi's words, the old rules of the game no longer apply India will treat those who harbor and fund terrorism no differently than the terrorists they protect.

 

He didnt mince words about Pakistans complicity in terror either, pointing to the disturbing spectacle of senior Pakistani military officials attending funerals of terrorists, exposing their deep entanglement in state-sponsored terror. He warned that Pakistans continued nurturing of terrorism would only hasten its own downfall. Peace, he said, is impossible unless Pakistan dismantles its terror infrastructure.

In a rousing conclusion, Modi saluted Indias armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists, dedicating their bravery to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of India. He reaffirmed that while this is not an era of war, it cannot be an era of terrorism either. India, he said, stands united in its zero-tolerance approach, and the world must now recognise that terror and talks, blood and water, trade and terror none of these can flow together.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

