Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 24.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 24.83% to Rs 264.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 212.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 1072.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 986.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1072.84986.1192.0592.08345.71272.45341.37269.12264.78212.12

