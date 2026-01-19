Monday, January 19, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 24.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 24.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 8.80% to Rs 1072.84 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 24.83% to Rs 264.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 212.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 1072.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 986.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1072.84986.11 9 OPM %92.0592.08 -PBDT345.71272.45 27 PBT341.37269.12 27 NP264.78212.12 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

