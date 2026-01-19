Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 74.57% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 350.19 croreNet profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 74.57% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 350.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 269.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales350.19269.79 30 OPM %7.495.63 -PBDT16.8110.18 65 PBT14.248.03 77 NP14.078.06 75
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST