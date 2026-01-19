Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 74.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 350.19 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 74.57% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 350.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 269.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.350.19269.797.495.6316.8110.1814.248.0314.078.06

