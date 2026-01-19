Trident Lifeline consolidated net profit rises 54.12% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 117.33% to Rs 25.71 croreNet profit of Trident Lifeline rose 54.12% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 117.33% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.7111.83 117 OPM %19.8034.49 -PBDT8.484.08 108 PBT6.023.48 73 NP4.302.79 54
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST