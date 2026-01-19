Trident Lifeline consolidated net profit rises 54.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.33% to Rs 25.71 crore

Net profit of Trident Lifeline rose 54.12% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 117.33% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.7111.8319.8034.498.484.086.023.484.302.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News