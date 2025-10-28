Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 4.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.68% to Rs 1413.39 croreNet profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 4.73% to Rs 317.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 303.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.68% to Rs 1413.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1337.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1413.391337.41 6 OPM %73.6368.35 -PBDT432.42400.27 8 PBT432.42400.27 8 NP317.51303.18 5
