PNC Infra hits lifetime high as Q4 PAT zooms to Rs 396 cr

PNC Infratech advanced 3.84% to Rs 558.40 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 395.89 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 145.98 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew by 12.81% year on year to Rs 2,600.15 during the quarter

Profit before tax was at Rs 532.90 crore in Q4 FY24, up 118.12% as compared with Rs 244.32 crore posted in the same quarter previous year.

EBITDA surged 79.08% to Rs 736 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 411 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

The companys revenue from road segment stood at Rs 1,795.01 crore (up 6.68% YoY), income from Water segment was at Rs 555.26 crore (up 33.04% YoY) and revenue from Toll/Annuity business came in at Rs 249.88 crore (up 21.98% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 38.11% to Rs 909.42 crore on 8.72% rise in revenue to Rs 8649.87 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share for FY24.

PNC Infratech (PNCIL) is engaged in India's infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others. The Company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions, including EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 573 in todays intraday session.

