PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 24.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.36% to Rs 1422.80 croreNet profit of PNC Infratech declined 24.99% to Rs 431.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 575.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.36% to Rs 1422.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2167.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1422.802167.51 -34 OPM %25.8244.69 -PBDT211.39808.49 -74 PBT180.15768.01 -77 NP431.41575.17 -25
