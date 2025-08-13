SPML India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.02 croreNet Loss of SPML India reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales-0.020.02 PL OPM %1600.00-150.00 -PBDT-0.32-0.03 -967 PBT-0.32-0.03 -967 NP-0.32-0.03 -967
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content