PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery lists at discount; trades below IPO price

Shares of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery were currently trading at Rs 370.65 at 10:19 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.98% as compared with the issue price of Rs 386.

The stock debuted at Rs 372, marking a discount of 3.63% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 379.15 and a low of Rs 359.60. On the BSE, over 0.73 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery received bids for 70,31,776 shares as against 57,06,235 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.23 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 February 2026 and it closed on 26 February 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 367 and 386 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 380 crore.

The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 286.56 for funding expenditure towards setting up 15 new stores, Rs 35.4 crore for marketing and promotional expenses, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

P.N. Gadgil & Sons, its corporate promoter, divested its diamond business through a slump sale to PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery under a business transfer agreement (BTA). Following this transaction, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery operates as a separate entity in the diamond jewelry segment.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery offers different types of jewellery using diamonds and precious and semi-precious stones, which are studded into precious metals such as gold and platinum. The product offerings include rings, earrings, necklaces, pendants, solitaires, bangles, bracelets, mangalsutra, nose rings, and chains to cater to diverse customer segments and occasions. Prices start at around Rs 20,000 and go up to high-value jewelry pieces.

As of September 30, 2025, the company had 13 distinct jewelry collections, including an in-house design team and curated selections from third-party manufacturers and Karigars.

For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.13 crore and income from operations of Rs 156.72 crore.

