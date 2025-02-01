Business Standard

India's aim to become self reliance in Pulses, various schemes to be launched; FM announces

India's aim to become self reliance in Pulses, various schemes to be launched; FM announces

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Tur, Urad, Masur to get special focus in plan to achieve self reliance in Pulses. Central Agencies to procure Tur, Urad, Masur in next 4 Years. NAFED and NCCF will procure pulses from farmers as part of DHAN DHANYA YOJANA. The government will launch 6 Year Mission to Become Aatmanirbhar in Pulses.

The government will set up Makhana Board in Bihar to Improve Processing, Value Addition.

National mission on high yielding seeds will be launched. Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana to Focus on 100 low productivity districts. Agriculture Plan to Cover 100 Districts with Low Productivity. National Mission for Edible Oil & Seeds aims At Aatmanirbharta in the Sector.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

FM announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana; Scheme to benefit 1.7 cr farmers

Agriculture sector to be first engine of growth, says FM in Budget 2025

Kaveri Seed, Mangalam Seeds soar after Govt announces National Mission for Seeds

OK Play India rises after Govt announces plan to make India 'global toy hub'

Fertilizer stocks shine after Govt to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

