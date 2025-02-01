India's aim to become self reliance in Pulses, various schemes to be launched; FM announces

Tur, Urad, Masur to get special focus in plan to achieve self reliance in Pulses. Central Agencies to procure Tur, Urad, Masur in next 4 Years. NAFED and NCCF will procure pulses from farmers as part of DHAN DHANYA YOJANA. The government will launch 6 Year Mission to Become Aatmanirbhar in Pulses.
The government will set up Makhana Board in Bihar to Improve Processing, Value Addition.
National mission on high yielding seeds will be launched. Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana to Focus on 100 low productivity districts. Agriculture Plan to Cover 100 Districts with Low Productivity. National Mission for Edible Oil & Seeds aims At Aatmanirbharta in the Sector.
