Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poly Medicure corrects on profit selling

Poly Medicure corrects on profit selling

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Poly Medicure dropped 7.07% to Rs 2939, following a sharp rally in the past three sessions.

The stock soared 23.16% in the past three sessions, driven by strong Q2FY25 results announced on Tuesday (29 October 2024).

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Poly Medicure rose 40.62% to Rs 87.45 crore on 24.53% increase in net sales to Rs 420.02 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 117.98 crore in the Q1 FY25, up 45.7% YoY and up 19.83% QoQ. Operating profit margin (OPM) expanded to 27% in Q2 FY25, up from 25% in the same period last year.

 

Poly Medicure manufactures disposable medical items, such as IV cannula, blood bags, blood collection tubes, and infusion and transfusion sets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland shares drop over 3% as October sales disappoint; details here

Narendra Modi, Modi

LIVE news: JMM-led coalition's exit certain in Jharkhand election, says PM Modi

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips

Apple to update MacBook Pro with OLED display, 2nm M6 chips in 2026: Report

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Exide Industries share price drop 4% after net profit slips 14% YoY in Q2

Opposition

Opposition MPs may exit Waqf panel, protest against 'unilateral' actions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon