Pound Speculative Net Long Position Continue To Fall

Large currency speculators in the Pound futures continue to decrease their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 35170 contracts in the data reported through March 26 2024. This was a weekly decline of 18030 net contracts.

