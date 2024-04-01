HAL records highest revenue of Rs 29,810 cr in FY2024

"Despite the major supply chain challenges arising due to geopolitical issues, the Company has met the expected revenue growth with improved performance for the entire year. As on March 31, 2024, Company's order book stands in excess of Rs 94,000 crore with additional major orders expected during FY 2024-25", said C. B. Ananthakrishnan, CMD(Addl Charge), HAL.

HAL received fresh manufacturing contracts of over Rs 19,000 crore and ROH contracts of over Rs 16,000 crore during FY 2023-24.

HAL recorded the highest ever revenue from operations of over Rs. 29,810 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year .ended on 31 March 2024 registering a double digit growth of around 11% as against 9% in the previous financial year. The corresponding figure for the previous year was at Rs. 26,928 crore.