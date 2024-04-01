HAL records highest revenue of Rs 29,810 cr in FY2024

"Despite the major supply chain challenges arising due to geopolitical issues, the Company has met the expected revenue growth with improved performance for the entire year. As on March 31, 2024, Company's order book stands in excess of Rs 94,000 crore with additional major orders expected during FY 2024-25", said C. B. Ananthakrishnan, CMD(Addl Charge), HAL.
HAL received fresh manufacturing contracts of over Rs 19,000 crore and ROH contracts of over Rs 16,000 crore during FY 2023-24.
