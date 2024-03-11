Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pound Speculative Net Longs Jump To Six-Month High

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Pound futures sharply increased their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 58385 contracts in the data reported through March 05 2024. This was a weekly gain of 12027 net contracts and net position climbed to its highest level since August 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pound Speculators Continue To Add Net Long Positions

US Dollar Index Speculative Longs Edge Higher

US Dollar Index Speculative Longs Edge Lower

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Fall To Over 15-Month Low

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Continues To Fall

Gravita's Pure Lead from Mundra plant gets empanelled with MCX

Dwarikesh Sugar edges higher after board OKs share buyback proposal

Nifty below 22,450 mark; media shares decline

Infibeam Avenues gains on launching AI developer platform

Coal PSUs Surpass Capex Target For FY 2023-24 By Achieving 106.74% Of Annual Target

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon