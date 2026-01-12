JD Cables bags Rs 20-cr power cable order from EPC contractors

JD Cables announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 19.54 crore from reputed EPC contractors for the supply of power cables.

The order is scheduled to be executed by March 2026.

JD Cables is engaged in the manufacturing of cables and conductors that cater to the power transmission and distribution sector.

The companys standalone net profit surged 384.1% to Rs 22.17 crore in FY25, driven by a 148.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 250.33 crore, compared with FY24.

Shares of JD Cables fell 1.94% to Rs 204.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News