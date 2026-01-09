Power Mech gains after securing Rs 3,126-cr WBSEDCL BESS order

Power Mech Projects rose 2.36% to Rs 2,413.60 after its wholly owned subsidiary, PM Green, secured an order worth Rs 3,126 crore from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL).

The order entails setting up a 250 MW / 1,000 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Goaltore, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal. The project covers design, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of the BESS, with commissioning scheduled within 18 months of signing the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) and an O&M period of 180 months.

The project is structured under a build-own-operate (BOO) model with a 100% off-take guarantee from WBSEDCL. A greenshoe option of 250 MW / 1,000 MWh is also included for the Durgapur Project (DPL) campus in Durgapur, West Bengal.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

The company reported an 11.70% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 67.07 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 19.54% YoY to Rs 1,237.87 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

