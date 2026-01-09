Friday, January 09, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty pare losses; realty shares decline for 4th day in row

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; realty shares decline for 4th day in row

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks recovered from early losses to trade marginally higher, despite persistent foreign fund outflows and renewed concerns over potential U.S. tariff hikes.

The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark, while realty shares extended losses for a fourth consecutive session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 40.42 points or 0.05% to 84,221.38. The Nifty 50 index added 3.70 points or 0.02% to 25,879.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.01%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,614 shares rose and 1,963 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

 

IPO Update:

Also Read

Oxford University, Oxford

UAE restricts funding for UK studies amid concerns over Muslim Brotherhood

Highway Infrastructure share price rose on Friday

Highway Infrastructure jumps 7% as ₹328-crore order win boosts portfolio

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty choppy; realty, banks, pharma stocks in red

Newborn myths India

What people still get wrong about newborn care: Doctor busts common myths

Trump

US will begin hitting land with regard to cartels in drug crackdown: Trump

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal received bids for 37,51,86,600 shares as against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 10:38 IST on Friday (9 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 1.08 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (9 January 2026) and it will close on Tuesday (13 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 21 and 23 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.38% to 881.95. The index declined 3.86% in the four consecutive trading session.

Godrej Properties (down 3.31%), Sobha (down 2.93%), Lodha Developers (down 2.2%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.53%) and DLF (down 1.43%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.37%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.91%) declined.

On the other hand, SignatureGlobal India (up 1.95%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.15%) and Anant Raj (up 0.08%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Elecon Engineering Company dropped 12.65% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 33.1% to Rs 71.99 crore despite a 4.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 551.74 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Astra Microwave Products rose 1.01% after its joint venture Astra Rafael Comsys secured a Rs 275.27 crore order from the Indian Air Force for avionics and network-centric upgrades across fighter aircraft platforms.

Saatvik Green Energy fell 1.38%, The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 28.84 crore from a renowned solar developer for the design, engineering, procurement, supply, testing, and commissioning of a solar project under a turnkey EPC contract.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India to Lead Global Growth at 6.6% in 2026 Despite Tough Global Headwinds, UN Report

India to Lead Global Growth at 6.6% in 2026 Despite Tough Global Headwinds, UN Report

Elecon Engg tumbles after Q3 PAT drops 33% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Elecon Engg tumbles after Q3 PAT drops 33% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Highway Infra gains on bagging Rs 329-cr order from NHAI

Highway Infra gains on bagging Rs 329-cr order from NHAI

Mahindra & Mahindra announces change in senior management

Mahindra & Mahindra announces change in senior management

JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 7.48MT in Q3 FY26

JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 7.48MT in Q3 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea Share NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOTrump Mortgage Bonds PurchaseGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaKVS NVS Admit Card 2026Delhi World Book Fair 2026