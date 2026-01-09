Friday, January 09, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India to Lead Global Growth at 6.6% in 2026 Despite Tough Global Headwinds, UN Report

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
India is projected to grow at 6.6 per cent in 2026, registering an exceptionally high growth in a challenging global environment, with resilient private consumption and strong public investment largely offsetting the impact of high US tariffs as mentioned by United Nations.

The World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026 report released by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said that economic growth in India is projected to moderate from an estimated 7.4 per cent in 2025 to 6.6 per cent this year. India will remain the world's fastest major economy, it said.

Elecon Engg tumbles after Q3 PAT drops 33% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Highway Infra gains on bagging Rs 329-cr order from NHAI

Mahindra & Mahindra announces change in senior management

JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 7.48MT in Q3 FY26

Astra Microwave JV secure Rs 275-cr order from Indian Air Force

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

