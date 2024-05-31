Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Power shares rise

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 67.88 points or 0.9% at 7630.87 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.73%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.21%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.13%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.64%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.67%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.55%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.48%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 1.03%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.79%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.61%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 487.68 or 0.66% at 74373.28.
The Nifty 50 index was up 146.2 points or 0.65% at 22634.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.53 points or 0.1% at 46955.69.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.56 points or 0.05% at 14519.14.
On BSE,1787 shares were trading in green, 1307 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon