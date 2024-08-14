Prabhat Technologies (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 75.48% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Prabhat Technologies (India) reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 75.48% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.381.5544.74-12.900.39-0.080.30-0.210.30-0.21