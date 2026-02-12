Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Khandwala Securities Ltd, Unitech Ltd, Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd and Network People Services Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2026.

Khandwala Securities Ltd, Unitech Ltd, Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd and Network People Services Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2026.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd crashed 16.31% to Rs 61 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 694 shares in the past one month.

 

Khandwala Securities Ltd tumbled 11.71% to Rs 18.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5679 shares in the past one month.

Unitech Ltd lost 10.58% to Rs 5.58. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock market live updates: Nifty, Sensex were trading lower, SMID undeperformed, and IT stocks lagged

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 pts; Nifty below 25,900; IT, Media drag; Infy, TCS slide 6%

Nifty Oil and Gas index fall today, February 12

Nifty Oil & Gas falls 1% as oil prices rise; IGL, MGL, BPCL shares drag

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Harry wins the toss for Italy, opts to bowl first

Actors Aayush Sharma and Ranveer Singh gets threat

After Ranveer Singh, Aayush Sharma receives threat email demanding ransom

Former Indian Army general M M Naravane (Photo: Reuters)

Defence ministry plans clear publication guidelines amid Naravane row

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd slipped 9.26% to Rs 332.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1071 shares in the past one month.

Network People Services Technologies Ltd shed 8.75% to Rs 1252.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1083 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Abbott India Q3 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 376 cr

Abbott India Q3 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 376 cr

IT stocks tumble as AI disruption fears deepen; Nifty IT down over 5%

IT stocks tumble as AI disruption fears deepen; Nifty IT down over 5%

Volumes soar at Godrej Agrovet Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Godrej Agrovet Ltd counter

Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 75.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 75.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today