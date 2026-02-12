Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd, Unitech Ltd, Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd and Network People Services Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2026.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd crashed 16.31% to Rs 61 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 694 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd tumbled 11.71% to Rs 18.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5679 shares in the past one month.

Unitech Ltd lost 10.58% to Rs 5.58. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd slipped 9.26% to Rs 332.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1071 shares in the past one month.

Network People Services Technologies Ltd shed 8.75% to Rs 1252.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1083 shares in the past one month.

