Prakash Pipes standalone net profit declines 59.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 203.42 croreNet profit of Prakash Pipes declined 59.41% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 203.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 204.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales203.42204.82 -1 OPM %8.0116.06 -PBDT17.3136.22 -52 PBT13.8633.78 -59 NP10.3125.40 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content