Zen Technologies consolidated net profit declines 37.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.86% to Rs 158.22 croreNet profit of Zen Technologies declined 37.83% to Rs 47.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.86% to Rs 158.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 254.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales158.22254.62 -38 OPM %40.6043.73 -PBDT82.55113.26 -27 PBT76.21110.25 -31 NP47.7576.81 -38
