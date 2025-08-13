Premier Synthetics standalone net profit declines 82.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.12% to Rs 3.22 croreNet profit of Premier Synthetics declined 82.76% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 62.12% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.228.50 -62 OPM %0-5.06 -PBDT0.11-0.26 LP PBT0.04-0.26 LP NP0.050.29 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content