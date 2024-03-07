Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

U. H. Zaveri Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
SBFC Finance Ltd, Bengal & Assam Company Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 March 2024.
SBFC Finance Ltd, Bengal & Assam Company Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
U. H. Zaveri Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 40.62 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
SBFC Finance Ltd tumbled 7.53% to Rs 84.76. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 79.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd lost 6.85% to Rs 8348.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 934 shares in the past one month.
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd plummeted 6.41% to Rs 13.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62603 shares in the past one month.
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd pared 6.30% to Rs 69.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Financial Assistance For Rubber Sector Raised By 23% To Rs 708.69 Crore For FY25 &amp; FY26

Tasty Dairy Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of SBFC Finance approves change in directorate

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 65.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indices turn rangebound; FMCG stocks rise

HUDCO signs MoU with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

Energy stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Persistent Systems launches AI-powered SASVA platform

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon