Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.95%, up for third straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 284.25, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 189.37% in last one year as compared to a 9.26% drop in NIFTY and a 6.98% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 284.25, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24631.45. The Sensex is at 79561.68, up 0.56%. Prime Focus Ltd has risen around 8.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1348, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

