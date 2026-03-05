Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty jumps above 24,550 mark; consumer durables share advance

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the mid- afternoon trade, supported by a rally in global equities as risk appetite improved slightly after the West Asia conflict weighed on markets earlier this week.

The Nifty traded above the 25,600 level. Consumer Durables shares advanced after declining for previous two trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 329.02 points or 0.42% to 79,445.21. The Nifty 50 index jumped 115.90 points or 0.54% to 24,582.05.

The broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index, added 0.60% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.39%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,239 shares rose and 1,899 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 11.79% to 18.65.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 1.12% to 36,399.15. The index declined 3.15% in the previous two trading session.

Blue Star (up 4.16%), Voltas (up 2.23%), Havells India (up 1.8%), PG Electroplast (up 1.2%) and V-Guard Industries (up 0.93%), Titan Company (up 0.91%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.52%), Bata India (up 0.44%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.17%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.06%) added.

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.32%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.85%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.5%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.45% to 6.639 compared with previous session close of 6.669.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 91.6175 compared with its close of 92.0500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement rose 0.13% to Rs 161,735.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.29% to 99.10.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 1.15% to 4.130.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement jumped $2.32 or 2.85% to $83.72 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aries Agro gained 2.74% after the company announced the inauguration of its relocated manufacturing facility in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

Granules India gained 2.19% after Granules Consumer Health received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its packaging facility in Virginia, USA with a no action indicated (NAI) status.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

