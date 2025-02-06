Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 48.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 48.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 1817.17 crore

Net profit of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 48.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 1817.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1714.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1817.171714.53 6 OPM %2.897.79 -PBDT87.4090.32 -3 PBT-33.71-8.97 -276 NP48.12-3.45 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 16.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 16.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Viceroy Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Viceroy Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shiva Texyarn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shiva Texyarn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Unichem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 20.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Unichem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 20.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESBI Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon