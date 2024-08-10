Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 88.80 croreNet profit of Pritika Auto Industries declined 9.97% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 88.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales88.8094.72 -6 OPM %16.2412.68 -PBDT11.069.93 11 PBT6.256.86 -9 NP3.343.71 -10
