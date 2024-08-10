Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 88.80 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries declined 9.97% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 88.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.88.8094.7216.2412.6811.069.936.256.863.343.71