PropShare Platina SM REIT IPO subscribed 1.61 times

PropShare Platina SM REIT IPO subscribed 1.61 times

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 7,253 shares as against 4,493 shares on offer.

The initial public offer of PropShare Platina SM REIT IPO received bids for 7,253 shares as against 4,493 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:01 IST on Friday (25 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.61 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 21 July 2025 and it will close on 25 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 10 lakh to 10.60 lakh.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4,493 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 473 crore.

 

The proceeds from the offer will be utilized towards the acquisition of the entire issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Titania SPV as per the share purchase agreement, providing a loan to the Titania SPV for extinguishment and redemption of the debenture liability of the Titania SPV by redeeming the OCDs and for general purposes.

PropShare Titania is the second scheme launched by Property Share Investment Trust, India's first small and medium real estate investment trust registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. PropShare Titania offers investors an opportunity to invest in various office premises across six floors of G Corp Tech Park, a Grade A+ commercial office building located in Thane, Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

PropShare Titania offers a projected distribution yield of 9.0% for FY26, 9.0% for FY27, 9.0% for FY28, and 8.7% for FY29.

Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit rises 397.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Dhani Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SG Mart consolidated net profit rises 22.99% in the June 2025 quarter

GNG Electronics IPO subscribed 146.90 times

Indiqube Spaces IPO subscribed 12.33 times

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

