Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prostarm Info Systems incorporates project specific subsidiary - Prostarm Bihar BESS

Prostarm Info Systems incorporates project specific subsidiary - Prostarm Bihar BESS

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Prostarm Info Systems has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company namely PROSTARM BIHAR BESS a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) on 19 August 2025 for setting up of 30MW/120 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode at different GSS location of BSPTCL in Bihar with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Support under BOOT model.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

