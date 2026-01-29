Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Provident Cedar Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Provident Cedar Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Provident Cedar Pvt reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 87.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 87.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 36.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 36.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance