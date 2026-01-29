Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 87.61% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2.70% to Rs 379.83 croreNet profit of Creamline Dairy Products declined 87.61% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 379.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 369.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales379.83369.83 3 OPM %2.224.87 -PBDT12.9214.95 -14 PBT3.555.84 -39 NP0.544.36 -88
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST