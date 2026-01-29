Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 87.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.70% to Rs 379.83 crore

Net profit of Creamline Dairy Products declined 87.61% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 379.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 369.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.379.83369.832.224.8712.9214.953.555.840.544.36

