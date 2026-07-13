Provigil Surveillance secures contract from South Central Railway

Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division for a contract aggregating to Rs 6.92 crore.

The project involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of advanced IP based CCTV surveillance systems across multiple South Coast Railway stations, including some of the major junctions such as Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Kakinada and Gudur along with associated Signalling & Telecommunication (S&T) infrastructure.