Sunday, July 12, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LTM Q1FY27 net profit up 17% at ₹1,469 cr, revenue jumps 18% to ₹11,608 cr

LTM Q1FY27 net profit up 17% at ₹1,469 cr, revenue jumps 18% to ₹11,608 cr

LTM said its Q1 performance reflected progress in executing its AI-centric strategy, with AI revenue at about $150 million on a quarterly run-rate basis

LTM

On a dollar basis, the company’s revenue for the period ended June 30 was $1.22 billion, up 6.1 per cent

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

LTM, formerly known as LTI Mindtree, reported a 17 per cent increase in first-quarter profit to ₹1,468 crore, compared to a year earlier. Revenue was up 18 per cent to ₹11,608 crore.
 
On a dollar basis, the company’s revenue for the period ended June 30 was $1.22 billion, up 6.1 per cent. Growth in constant currency was 6.4 per cent.
 
“Our Q1 FY27 performance reflects the progress we have made in executing our AI-centric strategy and our continued profitable growth journey. Our AI pivot is now producing tangible proof points for clients, visible in the outcomes we are creating and in the size and nature of the engagements we are winning. With a strong order book and healthy pipeline across our industry segments, we are confident that our growth momentum will continue to build through the year,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director, in a statement.
 
 
Except for financial services, which reported negative growth of 2.5 per cent on a constant currency basis, all other verticals — consumer, technology, and production — reported growth of 18.2 per cent, 10 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively. Financial services was down 2.5 per cent.
 
Lambu added that the company's AI revenue across creative, business, and industrial was about $150 million on a quarterly run-rate basis.
 
EBIT margin also improved 120 basis points to 15.5 per cent.
 
Attrition remained unchanged at 13.3 per cent, and total headcount marginally went down by 64 to 87,886. Information technology services companies have been going slow on hiring for some time now because of volatile macroeconomic conditions. TCS, however, started the new financial year with a positive intent on hiring. 

More From This Section

NSE

Q1 results: Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Just Dail and 7 others today

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS Q1FY27 results: Net profit rises 4.6% to ₹13,349 cr, revenue up 13.9%

NSE IPO, National Stock Exchange listing, NSE shareholding pattern, broker stake in NSE, NSE demutualisation, Sebi stock exchange rules, Indian stock market reforms, trading member stake NSE, NSE governance, stock exchange ownership India

Q1 results today: TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries among 10 on July 9

Accenture

Accenture net income rises to $2.39 billion during March-May quarter

Globe International Carriers

Globe International Q4FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹11.6 crore

Topics : Q1 results LTI LTIMindtree MindTree Mindtree results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBSNL Satellite PhoneQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodayFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance