LTM Q1FY27 net profit up 17% at ₹1,469 cr, revenue jumps 18% to ₹11,608 cr

LTM, formerly known as LTI Mindtree, reported a 17 per cent increase in first-quarter profit to ₹1,468 crore, compared to a year earlier. Revenue was up 18 per cent to ₹11,608 crore.

On a dollar basis, the company’s revenue for the period ended June 30 was $1.22 billion, up 6.1 per cent. Growth in constant currency was 6.4 per cent.

“Our Q1 FY27 performance reflects the progress we have made in executing our AI-centric strategy and our continued profitable growth journey. Our AI pivot is now producing tangible proof points for clients, visible in the outcomes we are creating and in the size and nature of the engagements we are winning. With a strong order book and healthy pipeline across our industry segments, we are confident that our growth momentum will continue to build through the year,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director, in a statement.

Except for financial services, which reported negative growth of 2.5 per cent on a constant currency basis, all other verticals — consumer, technology, and production — reported growth of 18.2 per cent, 10 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively. Financial services was down 2.5 per cent.

Lambu added that the company's AI revenue across creative, business, and industrial was about $150 million on a quarterly run-rate basis.

EBIT margin also improved 120 basis points to 15.5 per cent.

Attrition remained unchanged at 13.3 per cent, and total headcount marginally went down by 64 to 87,886. Information technology services companies have been going slow on hiring for some time now because of volatile macroeconomic conditions. TCS, however, started the new financial year with a positive intent on hiring.