PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 6.31% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 16.09 croreNet profit of PTL Enterprises rose 6.31% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.0916.09 0 OPM %89.6890.68 -PBDT13.3713.39 0 PBT12.8112.87 0 NP8.938.40 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST