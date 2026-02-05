Force Motors standalone net profit rises 266.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 2128.43 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 266.04% to Rs 402.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 2128.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1889.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2128.431889.3617.5712.26400.78242.34328.06171.83402.86110.06

