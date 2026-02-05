Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 151.06% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 35.46% to Rs 42.90 croreNet profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 151.06% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.46% to Rs 42.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales42.9031.67 35 OPM %15.949.00 -PBDT6.652.70 146 PBT5.722.05 179 NP3.541.41 151
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST