Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 151.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 151.06% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.46% to Rs 42.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.42.9031.6715.949.006.652.705.722.053.541.41

