Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 121.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.30% to Rs 70.09 crore

Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals rose 121.48% to Rs 11.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.30% to Rs 70.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.70.0982.75-8.624.11-4.046.21-7.672.5411.965.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News