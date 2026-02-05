Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 121.48% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 15.30% to Rs 70.09 croreNet profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals rose 121.48% to Rs 11.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.30% to Rs 70.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales70.0982.75 -15 OPM %-8.624.11 -PBDT-4.046.21 PL PBT-7.672.54 PL NP11.965.40 121
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST