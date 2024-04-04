Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank appoints Arnab Goswami as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Punjab & Sind Bank said that its board has been appointed Arnab Goswami as chief financial officer (CFO) of the Bank vice Mahima Agarwal for a period of 3 years with effect from 3 April 2024.
Arnab Goswamy is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant. He has worked at Indusind Bank, and ICICI Bank. Prior to joining Punjab & Sind Bank, he was associated with Bandhan Bank as vice president.
In a career spanning over two decades, he has vast experience in the banking sector across finance and accounting, banking operations, MIS and financial analysis, reconciliation, system and process management, regulatory reporting, treasury operations, credit underwriting, stress asset management, it transformation, corporate and retail banking, business planning and budgeting, internal audit, compliance key accounts management and team management.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments. The bank has total 1,561 branches and 937 ATMs
The banks standalone net profit fell by 69.4% to Rs 114.31 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 373.24 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Total income grew by 27.1% YoY Rs 2,852.71 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
The scrip rose 1.34% to settle at Rs 64.15 on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indian Audit and Accounts Department Celebrates Audit Week in Mumbai by 12 Offices of the CAG Audit Community

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank soars 2.29%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank appoints Rajeev Mantri as CFO

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank gains as board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 cr

Thomas Cook (India) opens new branch in Bhuj

K E C International wins orders of Rs 816 cr

Brigade Enterprises signs joint development agreement with United Oxygen Company

Vedanta commissions new 1.5 MTPA capacity at Lanjigarh alumina refinery

Benchmarks flat amid global worries, eyes on Fed chair

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon