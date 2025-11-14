Punjab & Sind Bank down for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 30.02, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.72% in last one year as compared to a 10.03% rally in NIFTY and a 27.7% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Punjab & Sind Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.02, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25806.35. The Sensex is at 84242.43, down 0.28%.Punjab & Sind Bank has lost around 0.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has increased around 8.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8303.05, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.54 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 18.42 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
