Punjab & Sind Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.5, down 6.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Punjab & Sind Bank has eased around 13.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7039, down 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

